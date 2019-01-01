 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tangerine Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

About this product

Tangerine Kush is a very potent indica that isn’t easy to find or to grow. A premium phenotype of Tangerine Kush will produce a slight orange flavor and deliver a potent high that comes on very quickly. This indica gives the user more of a head high than body high and has been known to give users a quick lift followed by deep relaxation. Dutchie’s Tangerine Kush has been lab tested at over 26% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this rare strain. A Tangerine Kush Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

About this strain

Tangerine Kush

Tangerine Kush embodies the California sunshine. This cannabis strain got its name for both its citrusy flavor and its halo of bright orange hairs covering the bud. While the effects of this strain are particularly short-lasting, Tangerine Kush is potent with a quick onset. Providing consumers with a happy, body-heavy sensation, this strain is great for those looking for a lazy day at the beach. Upon first taste, consumers may feel uplifted and energized. After a few minutes, however, a heavy, lazy sensation kicks in. If you’re looking for a strain to help you relax, Tangerine Kush may be worth a try.

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.