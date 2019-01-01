Tangerine Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
About this product
Tangerine Kush is a very potent indica that isn’t easy to find or to grow. A premium phenotype of Tangerine Kush will produce a slight orange flavor and deliver a potent high that comes on very quickly. This indica gives the user more of a head high than body high and has been known to give users a quick lift followed by deep relaxation. Dutchie’s Tangerine Kush has been lab tested at over 26% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this rare strain. A Tangerine Kush Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Tangerine Kush embodies the California sunshine. This cannabis strain got its name for both its citrusy flavor and its halo of bright orange hairs covering the bud. While the effects of this strain are particularly short-lasting, Tangerine Kush is potent with a quick onset. Providing consumers with a happy, body-heavy sensation, this strain is great for those looking for a lazy day at the beach. Upon first taste, consumers may feel uplifted and energized. After a few minutes, however, a heavy, lazy sensation kicks in. If you’re looking for a strain to help you relax, Tangerine Kush may be worth a try.