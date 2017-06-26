belltownbeast on June 26th, 2017

I asked my budtender what he recommended, and Dutchy was the one brand he kept going on and on about. I decided to give it a try and it was AWESOME! I tried Cinex, but I can't wait to try the other strains that they have. The flower looked great, smelled really nice and gave me a great, mellow high that lasted for a couple hours. I highly recommend it.