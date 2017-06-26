Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Dutchy flower provides the perfect experience for the consumer who wants to hang out with friends, have a good time and share quality cannabis. Sold in a variety of WA state locations, Dutchy's flower popularity has grown with smooth strains including Cinex, Dutch Treat, and Blue Cheese. With just the right amount of THC to enhance a social event, but not overwhelm it, Dutchy is the ideal brand to pass to the left.
on June 26th, 2017
I asked my budtender what he recommended, and Dutchy was the one brand he kept going on and on about. I decided to give it a try and it was AWESOME! I tried Cinex, but I can't wait to try the other strains that they have. The flower looked great, smelled really nice and gave me a great, mellow high that lasted for a couple hours. I highly recommend it.
on June 22nd, 2017
I recently copped an eighth of Blue Dream from Have a Heart in Belltown. When I opened the bag I noticed a sweet smell with dense buds. I can tell this product is hand trimmed because buds maintain their structure and are covered in trichomes. The high itself is uplifting and energizing. I love to smoke this strain before runs around Green Lake. Pass me the Dutchy!
on June 21st, 2017
One of those brands you just can't go wrong with. Perfect for a weekend away or night out with friends. Steady buzz that doesn't sedate you when you're trying to get active and hang with good people.