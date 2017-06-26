 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dutchy Flower

by Dutchy

4.98
About this product

Dutchy flower provides the perfect experience for the consumer who wants to hang out with friends, have a good time and share quality cannabis. Sold in a variety of WA state locations, Dutchy's flower popularity has grown with smooth strains including Cinex, Dutch Treat, and Blue Cheese. With just the right amount of THC to enhance a social event, but not overwhelm it, Dutchy is the ideal brand to pass to the left.

4.98

belltownbeast

I asked my budtender what he recommended, and Dutchy was the one brand he kept going on and on about. I decided to give it a try and it was AWESOME! I tried Cinex, but I can't wait to try the other strains that they have. The flower looked great, smelled really nice and gave me a great, mellow high that lasted for a couple hours. I highly recommend it.

imcannabess

I recently copped an eighth of Blue Dream from Have a Heart in Belltown. When I opened the bag I noticed a sweet smell with dense buds. I can tell this product is hand trimmed because buds maintain their structure and are covered in trichomes. The high itself is uplifting and energizing. I love to smoke this strain before runs around Green Lake. Pass me the Dutchy!

NickolasElam

One of those brands you just can't go wrong with. Perfect for a weekend away or night out with friends. Steady buzz that doesn't sedate you when you're trying to get active and hang with good people.

About this brand

Dutchy is a fine line of cannabis flower and concentrate products made for sharing. Perfect for good friends, good bud and good times, our quality whole flower, pre-rolls and oil are carefully sourced to provide the right amount of THC to enhance time with your friends. Products are currently available in WA state locations.