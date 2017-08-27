Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Dutchy concenrtrates provide WA state consumers with a smooth and reliable cartridge experience. Perfect for a summer BBQ or before you head into the stadium, this oil boasts a taste and perfectly measured amount of THC that begs to be shared among your friends.
on August 27th, 2017
I had this produce is Seattle Washington. Best I ever had. So happy I can get it in Tucson now! Ya, going to get sum now
on August 14th, 2017
Love my Dutchy carts! The Dutchys are usually less than other carts and I like them so much more. They last a long time, have excellent strains to choose from, and smoke very well. Pineapple Express is my favorite one, really giggly high.
on June 26th, 2017
This is some of the best oil I have ever smoked. I can't get enough of Snoop's Dream. If you haven't had a chance to try Dutchy yet, do yourself a favor and pick some up today! These cartridges seem to last longer than any other brand even when I hit it twice as often. The carts are good quality and hit smooth.