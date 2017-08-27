 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Dutchy Oil

Dutchy Oil

by Dutchy

Skip to Reviews
5.07
Dutchy Concentrates Cartridges Dutchy Oil
Dutchy Concentrates Cartridges Dutchy Oil
Dutchy Concentrates Cartridges Dutchy Oil

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Dutchy concenrtrates provide WA state consumers with a smooth and reliable cartridge experience. Perfect for a summer BBQ or before you head into the stadium, this oil boasts a taste and perfectly measured amount of THC that begs to be shared among your friends.

7 customer reviews

Show all
5.07

write a review

jeepwilt59

I had this produce is Seattle Washington. Best I ever had. So happy I can get it in Tucson now! Ya, going to get sum now

aranel_elena

Love my Dutchy carts! The Dutchys are usually less than other carts and I like them so much more. They last a long time, have excellent strains to choose from, and smoke very well. Pineapple Express is my favorite one, really giggly high.

belltownbeast

This is some of the best oil I have ever smoked. I can't get enough of Snoop's Dream. If you haven't had a chance to try Dutchy yet, do yourself a favor and pick some up today! These cartridges seem to last longer than any other brand even when I hit it twice as often. The carts are good quality and hit smooth.

About this brand

Dutchy Logo
Dutchy is a fine line of cannabis flower and concentrate products made for sharing. Perfect for good friends, good bud and good times, our quality whole flower, pre-rolls and oil are carefully sourced to provide the right amount of THC to enhance time with your friends. Products are currently available in WA state locations.