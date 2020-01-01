 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Earth Juice® BioRighteous™ R0077

Earth Juice® BioRighteous™ R0077

by Earth Juice Organics

An Exclusive Blend of 13 Beneficial Soil Microbes. Easy and versatile to use. Can be mixed into fertilizers and soils, applied as a foliage spray, added to hydroponic nutrient solutions and used to help improve plant teas. Best choice in microbes for plants teas and composting. Can be used in combination with BioZeus™. Available sizes: 4oz, 12oz, 2lb, 8lb, 25lb. Contains the following Active Ingredients: Azotobacter chroococcum, Azospirillum lipoferum, Azospirillum brasilense, Azotobacter vinelandii, Bacillus laterosprorus, Bacillus licheniforms, Bacillus coagulans, Bacillus megaterium, Bacillus pumilis, Bacillus subtilis, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Pseudomonas fluorescens, Rhizobium japonicum.

The makers of the highly acclaimed Earth Juice line of plant care products. Since its beginning in 1991, Earth Juice has grown from a local favorite in Northern California to a nation-wide and worldwide recognized brand. Expanding from an initial 3 Earth Juice products to now more than 60 products to meet the needs of every type of plant grown in any gardening environment. Today, Earth Juice continues with its original pioneering philosophy of looking into the future and developing the most innovative, effective and high performing products for the home and garden.