Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
An Exclusive Blend of 13 Beneficial Soil Microbes. Easy and versatile to use. Can be mixed into fertilizers and soils, applied as a foliage spray, added to hydroponic nutrient solutions and used to help improve plant teas. Best choice in microbes for plants teas and composting. Can be used in combination with BioZeus™. Available sizes: 4oz, 12oz, 2lb, 8lb, 25lb. Contains the following Active Ingredients: Azotobacter chroococcum, Azospirillum lipoferum, Azospirillum brasilense, Azotobacter vinelandii, Bacillus laterosprorus, Bacillus licheniforms, Bacillus coagulans, Bacillus megaterium, Bacillus pumilis, Bacillus subtilis, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Pseudomonas fluorescens, Rhizobium japonicum.
Be the first to review this product.