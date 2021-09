About this product

An Exclusive Blend of 13 Beneficial Soil Microbes.



Easy and versatile to use. Can be mixed into fertilizers and soils, applied as a foliage spray, added to hydroponic nutrient solutions and used to help improve plant teas. Best choice in microbes for plants teas and composting. Can be used in combination with BioZeus™. Available sizes: 4oz, 12oz, 2lb, 8lb, 25lb.



Contains the following Active Ingredients: Azotobacter chroococcum, Azospirillum lipoferum, Azospirillum brasilense, Azotobacter vinelandii, Bacillus laterosprorus, Bacillus licheniforms, Bacillus coagulans, Bacillus megaterium, Bacillus pumilis, Bacillus subtilis, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Pseudomonas fluorescens, Rhizobium japonicum.