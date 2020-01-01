Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
A concentrated liquid humic acid formulation. Lab results show 22% humic acid through the alkaline extraction method and 3% humic acid through the acid insoluble method. Acid insoluble method is used by the CDFA. For indoor/outdoor plants. Soil and hydroponics. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gals, 5 Gals, and 55 Gals. By special request: 265 Gallon totes with a built in metal pallet and bottom discharge spouts are available.
