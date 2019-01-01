About this product
This incredible cannabis herbal salve effectively helps manage pain and inflammation. It's herbal ingredients have excellent analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are useful for joint and muscle pain. Ingredients: Olea europaea (olive oil), Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil , Curcuma longa (turmeric), Capsicum annuum (cayenne), Zingiber officinale (ginger) Beeswax & Vitamin E This product is derived from true, natural sources and contains : No artificial color or fragrance, No chemicals, No Parabens, No artificial preservatives, No petroleum based products, No silicone Designed & Formulated by our very own Holistic Nutritionist & Clinical Herbalist
