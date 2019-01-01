 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Pain & Inflammation

Pain & Inflammation

by Earth Kisses Sky

Earth Kisses Sky Topicals Balms Pain & Inflammation

$45.00MSRP

About this product

This incredible cannabis herbal salve effectively helps manage pain and inflammation. It's herbal ingredients have excellent analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are useful for joint and muscle pain. Ingredients: Olea europaea (olive oil), Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil , Curcuma longa (turmeric), Capsicum annuum (cayenne), Zingiber officinale (ginger) Beeswax & Vitamin E This product is derived from true, natural sources and contains : No artificial color or fragrance, No chemicals, No Parabens, No artificial preservatives, No petroleum based products, No silicone Designed & Formulated by our very own Holistic Nutritionist & Clinical Herbalist

About this brand

All Natural Botanical Topical's Designed & Formulated by our very own Holistic Nutritionist & Clinical Herbalist All of our products are derived from true, natural sources and contains : No artificial color or fragrance, No chemicals, No Parabens, No artificial preservatives, No petroleum based products, No silicone