Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Earth Milk’s ‘Drop-A-Sleep’ tincture is a unique CBD sleep aid offering a balanced combination of Hemp CBD, chamomile flowers, hops, brandy and yucca root. Experience the calming, soothing and sleep promoting benefits of chamomile flowers and the pain and stress relieving qualities of hops, plus the cognition and immunity boosting effects of yucca root. You can expect to wake up well rested, fresh and ready to go in the morning with this CBD sleep aid tincture. This product comes in a 1 oz. bottle with a dropper for easy & accurate dosing.
Be the first to review this product.