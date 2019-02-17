Happpy on February 17th, 2019

My husband has used this on his old basketball worn out knee when it flares up and the results are remarkable. In one day, there is improvement. He is stubborn and doesn’t apply it as often as he could, but it works when he does. I will also say that we both have used this for various other conditions with amazing results. He had bad bites on his feet and legs once from working in the ivy that were terribly itchy and weren’t healing. He has diabetes, so that could be a contributing factor. He used everything and nothing worked. Then he tried this product and the itching stopped immediately. The bumps started to heal and that was that. Crazy! I have used it when I get a rash on my tummy on occasion that is itchy. It helps the itch and makes the rash go away quickly. It’s now our go to if anything itches or hurts. Love it!