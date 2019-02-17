 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp-CBD Healing Cream

by Earth Milk

5.0
Earth Milk Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Hemp-CBD Healing Cream

$36.00

About this product

This is a specially formulated medicinal Hemp CBD Healing Cream designed for maximum strength, deep-penetrating relief of chronic and acute joint pain. It reduces pain and inflammation in ligaments, arthritic joints and tendons. It also improves areas of compromised blood circulation due to current or long-term injuries. The pain relief from this cream also targets carpal tunnel syndrome neuritis and soothes neuropathy caused by diabetes, Parkinson’s and other nerve based conditions. Earth Milk takes pride in our production process and we believe the quality of the product is dependent on every step. Our Hemp CBD Healing Cream ingredients are NON-GMO. It contains premium essential oils and herbs that are loaded with cellular and neuron-level protective anti-oxidants, unlike most other brands.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Happpy

My husband has used this on his old basketball worn out knee when it flares up and the results are remarkable. In one day, there is improvement. He is stubborn and doesn’t apply it as often as he could, but it works when he does. I will also say that we both have used this for various other conditions with amazing results. He had bad bites on his feet and legs once from working in the ivy that were terribly itchy and weren’t healing. He has diabetes, so that could be a contributing factor. He used everything and nothing worked. Then he tried this product and the itching stopped immediately. The bumps started to heal and that was that. Crazy! I have used it when I get a rash on my tummy on occasion that is itchy. It helps the itch and makes the rash go away quickly. It’s now our go to if anything itches or hurts. Love it!

About this brand

Earth Milk’s is one of the first nationally distributed Hemp-CBD skin care product lines offering healing, comfort, and wellness benefits. The team as over 15 years of combined experience in formulating topical lotions and salves utilizing a wide variety of natural herbal healing blends. Earth Milk offers all of their products with their new signature Hemp-CBD infusion process. Earth Milk's all natural, plant-based skin care products aids in pain relief without the side effects commonly found in existing Marijuana topical or oral medications. Earth Milk products also assist in minimizing symptoms caused by a number of medical ailments including arthritis, diabetes, MS, Parkinson’s, shingles and other neurological disorders. Only premium all natural organic ingredients are used in the production of our CBD topicals. The use of essential oils is what differentiates our manufacturing from other CBD skin care products.