Hemp-CBD Hemp Seed Oil

by Earth Milk

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Take Hemp CBD Hemp Seed Oil Drops as a daily supplement to assist the endocannabinoid system in regulating mind and body wellness. Our bodies contain a system called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Mainly found in our brain and central nervous system, but also located in the peripheral nervous system, organs, and tissues are ECS receptors which consist of neuromodulatory lipids and their receptors. These receptors, two primary have been identified, CB1 and CB2, and are the main molecular target of the endocannabinoid binding molecules, Anandamide and 2-Arachidonoylglycerol and their respective phytocannabinoids, THC and CBD. The ECS is involved in a variety of physiological processes appetite, immune system function, mood and memory and in mediating the effects of THC. In particular, the CB2 receptors are primarily involved in immune system functions, pain management, and appetite. Specifically adding CBD to your ECS system will assist in the regulation of appetite, immune system functions and pain management.

About this brand

Earth Milk Logo
Earth Milk’s is one of the first nationally distributed Hemp-CBD skin care product lines offering healing, comfort, and wellness benefits. The team as over 15 years of combined experience in formulating topical lotions and salves utilizing a wide variety of natural herbal healing blends. Earth Milk offers all of their products with their new signature Hemp-CBD infusion process. Earth Milk's all natural, plant-based skin care products aids in pain relief without the side effects commonly found in existing Marijuana topical or oral medications. Earth Milk products also assist in minimizing symptoms caused by a number of medical ailments including arthritis, diabetes, MS, Parkinson’s, shingles and other neurological disorders. Only premium all natural organic ingredients are used in the production of our CBD topicals. The use of essential oils is what differentiates our manufacturing from other CBD skin care products.