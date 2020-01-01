 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Alien OG x Golden Cobra Shatter

Alien OG x Golden Cobra Shatter

by Echo Extracts

Write a review
Echo Extracts Concentrates Solvent Alien OG x Golden Cobra Shatter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Alien OG x Golden Cobra Shatter by Echo Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Echo Extracts Logo