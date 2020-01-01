 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 3000 MG

CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 3000 MG

by Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates

Write a review
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 3000 MG
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 3000 MG
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 3000 MG
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 3000 MG
Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD OIL TINCTURE | CINNAMON | 3000 MG

$84.99MSRP

About this product

CBD OIL CINNAMON Each bottle of our sweet aromatic Cinnamon Flavored CBD Oil Tincture contains 99% pure CBD. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure only the best quality CBD is used in our products. CBD has been shown to help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea and insomnia. Click here to see our Certificate of Analysis, which includes 3rd Party Lab Testing for Potency, Purity, Residual Solvents, Toxins, Heavy Metals, and More! Contains 30ml of Cinnamon Flavored CBD Oil. Our CBD Is Free Of Pesticides and Residual Solvents. Our CBD is derived from non-GMO Industrial Hemp. Contains NO THC. Made using Keto-Friendly Coconut MCT Oil, which tastes great and provides amazing added health benefits!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Eden’s Herbals | CBD Products | CBD Tinctures | CBD Gummies | CBD Lotion | CBD Dog Treats | Isolates Logo
We sell CBD edibles, tinctures, isolates, and lotions. Lowest Prices and FREE SHIPPING on EVERY order! See why so many people come back to buy their CBD products at Eden's Herbals. We have tinctures as high as 4000 mg per bottle. All of our products are lab tested, verified for residual solvents and CBD purity. All of our products are made in the USA from family owned and operated hemp farms.