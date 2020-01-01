Nectar - Ancient Lime (Sativa)
by Eel River Organics
About this product
Watch as this Sativa ride lifts you into a state of cloud-free mindfulness that’ll keep you as chill as an island vacation. An aromatic display of lime and hops along with a distinct earthy tone are here to liven things up, creating a full-bodied experience made possible by our original batch dry-farmed terpenes. 2017 Emerald Cup Finalist. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery. PRODUCT REVIEWS
About this strain
Ancient OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.