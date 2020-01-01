About this product

Elemente Tinctures - Support in Every Drop - Elemente Tinctures are a curated cannabis experience developed to maximize the effect of entourage molecules through sublingual administration. Elemente Tinctures are formulated with the right blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and aromas to help focus the intended experience. Ebb - A tincture made with lavender, chamomile, and valerian root. It is typically formulated with CBD heavy extracts in order to maximize the soothing effect of the other herbs. Lavender is high in linalool, and chamomile is high in camphene, two notoriously relaxing terpenes.