 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. 2 Scoops (Indica)

2 Scoops (Indica)

by Elev8 Seeds

Write a review
Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds 2 Scoops (Indica)

$89.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

2 Scoops was created by “T-Bud” at T-Fly Genetics. T-Bud has been growing and breeding in Central California for almost forty years. He says that out of the hundreds of strains he has created with the most elite cuts that have come out of California, 2 Scoops is his crown jewel. T-Fly Genetics has given Elev8 Seeds permission to release this beauty in seed form. The buds are dripping in frost but what makes this cross stand out so much from everything else its unique terpene profile. The taste and smell is reminiscent of old-school orange push pops with some funk mixed in and it is LOUD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Elev8 Seeds Logo
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.