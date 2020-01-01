Gelatomo (Hybrid)
by Elev8 SeedsWrite a review
$89.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
Genetics: Gelato #33 x GMO Cookies Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: Medium Potency: Very High Gelatomo combines gassy cookies of GMO Cookies with exotic sweet/fruity cookies of Gelato #33. This knockout combo offers a unique terpene profile and potency that won’t disappoint.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.