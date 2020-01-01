 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Giscotti (Indica)

by Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Giscotti (Indica)

Our cut of Biscotti has a stinky funk that overpowers anything else in the room. Giscotti has a hint of sweetness from the Gelato and the unmistakable funk from the Biscotti, with insane bag appeal.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.