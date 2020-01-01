About this product
Gelato with Lemon Tree was a no brainer for us. Our Lemon Tree is the loudest, most lemon-y strain we have ever encountered. The lemon comes through loud and combines beautifully with the unique sweet Cookies of the Gelato.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.