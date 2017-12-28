Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
With a cross of pure, legendary land-race Sativa genetics, M2 is the ultimate Sativa high reminiscent of the legendary landrace Sativas of the 60s and 70s. It is a perfect example of what a Sativa is supposed to feel like – energizing, social and intensely euphoric with no anxiety that is sometimes found in pure Sativas. M2 is perfect for the old-timers that miss those unmistakable, unique effects of the classic Sativas and for younger users that have not experienced the profound, blissful euphoria usually only found in landrace Sativas.
on December 28th, 2017
I am a sucker for pure sativas and this tops them all. Great high, absolutely no paranoia or anxiety, beats Sour Diesel and Green Crack hands down. Should be a part of every productive stoner's stash. Incredible amounts of work can be done high on this.