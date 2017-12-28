 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
With a cross of pure, legendary land-race Sativa genetics, M2 is the ultimate Sativa high reminiscent of the legendary landrace Sativas of the 60s and 70s. It is a perfect example of what a Sativa is supposed to feel like – energizing, social and intensely euphoric with no anxiety that is sometimes found in pure Sativas. M2 is perfect for the old-timers that miss those unmistakable, unique effects of the classic Sativas and for younger users that have not experienced the profound, blissful euphoria usually only found in landrace Sativas.

Ryan_Grows

I am a sucker for pure sativas and this tops them all. Great high, absolutely no paranoia or anxiety, beats Sour Diesel and Green Crack hands down. Should be a part of every productive stoner's stash. Incredible amounts of work can be done high on this.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.