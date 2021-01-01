 Loading…
Runt Puncher

by Elev8 Seeds

Runt Puncher - Genetics: Runtz x Purple Punch Type: Indica dominant Seed type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Potency: High Yield: Good   Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC.   Purple Punch is a legendary cross of Granddaddy Purple and Tahoe OG known for its insane amount of frost and delicious grape terpene profile. Runt Puncher is a cross between the two that will not disappoint with it abundance of frost and flavor!

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.

