About this product

Runt Puncher - Genetics: Runtz x Purple Punch

Type: Indica dominant

Seed type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Potency: High

Yield: Good



Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC.



Purple Punch is a legendary cross of Granddaddy Purple and Tahoe OG known for its insane amount of frost and delicious grape terpene profile. Runt Puncher is a cross between the two that will not disappoint with it abundance of frost and flavor!

