 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Sherbet Cookies (Hybrid)

Sherbet Cookies (Hybrid)

by Elev8 Seeds

Skip to Reviews
4.65
Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Sherbet Cookies (Hybrid)

$89.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sherbet Cookies is a cross by Elev8 Seeds between two legendary connoisseur strains - Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Sherbet. Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is a connoisseur strain renowned for its potency. Sherbet is a favorite with many strain snobs and known for its amazing smell/taste like no other. Due to having very similar genetics, people that have sampled Gelato may recognize the taste/smell/effects.

5 customer reviews

Show all
4.65

write a review

Chrissyrod

It’s a good smoke, I feel like it’s 60 indica and 40 sativa. You Do get a nice mental and body effect but the body effects last longer.

Afrojack15

This was a really amzing strain.. Tastes was amazing like biting into a sherbet cookie 4 real. It was really really smooth, getting a cough out was rare unless u really went 4 it. The high was literally almost down the middle when it comes to mental and physical, but the indica side won in the end every time. Not one for getting active.

About this brand

Elev8 Seeds Logo
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.