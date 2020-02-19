Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sherbet Cookies is a cross by Elev8 Seeds between two legendary connoisseur strains - Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Sherbet. Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is a connoisseur strain renowned for its potency. Sherbet is a favorite with many strain snobs and known for its amazing smell/taste like no other. Due to having very similar genetics, people that have sampled Gelato may recognize the taste/smell/effects.
on February 19th, 2020
It’s a good smoke, I feel like it’s 60 indica and 40 sativa. You Do get a nice mental and body effect but the body effects last longer.
on November 22nd, 2019
Great smelling super super sticky
on June 17th, 2019
This was a really amzing strain.. Tastes was amazing like biting into a sherbet cookie 4 real. It was really really smooth, getting a cough out was rare unless u really went 4 it. The high was literally almost down the middle when it comes to mental and physical, but the indica side won in the end every time. Not one for getting active.