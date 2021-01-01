About this product

Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x GS Cookies

Type: Sativa

Seed Type: Feminized seeds

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: High



Sherbet Cookies is a cross by Elev8 Seeds between two legendary connoisseur strains - Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Sherbet. Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is a connoisseur strain renowned for its potency. Sherbet is a favorite with many strain snobs and known for its amazing smell/taste like no other. Due to having very similar genetics, people that have sampled Gelato may recognize the taste/smell/effects.