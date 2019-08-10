Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
XTC OG is a cross between Blue Dream, OG Kush, Bubba Kush and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) bred by Elev8 Seeds. This unique blend of genetics results in a uniquely tasty and potent smoke that will delight even the most picky connoisseur. The visual appeal of these frost caked buds is like a work of art.
on August 10th, 2019
Big fat nuggets..very tasty. Nice and stony.. Big producer.