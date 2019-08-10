 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
XTC OG (Hybrid)

by Elev8 Seeds

About this product

XTC OG is a cross between Blue Dream, OG Kush, Bubba Kush and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) bred by Elev8 Seeds. This unique blend of genetics results in a uniquely tasty and potent smoke that will delight even the most picky connoisseur. The visual appeal of these frost caked buds is like a work of art.

1 customer review

bobbylon

Big fat nuggets..very tasty. Nice and stony.. Big producer.

About this brand

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.