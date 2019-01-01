About this product
The beginning stages of plant growth are the most critical. Elite Root Igniter is used to bolster root structure and improve nutrient uptake.
Elite Garden
When passion meets purpose, there’s no end to the possibilities. At Elite, we’re here to help your hydroponic garden reach its full potential. Our simple, cost-effective nutrient systems lead to high-yield results. Whether you’re a part-time hobbyist or a full-scale commercial operation, you’ll find everything you need for success right here.