Reserve 24k Gold
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$35.00
Crossing Dying Breed’s California Black Rosé and Ethos’ Mandarin Sunset, this eye-catching strain has unique and beautiful purple, black, and red buds. Its dense, resinous buds have a low leaf-to-flower ratio, making Mandarin Zkittlez an excellent choice for extraction. Buds are flavor-packed with grape, grapefruit, spice, and orange notes that will leave any smoker smiling after the first hit.