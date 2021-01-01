About this product

Grown by Indigo Pharms, these 1 gram EFF Vanilla Frosting Pre-Rolls deliver a creamy vanilla and floral flavor and a pungent earthy, spicy vanilla aroma with a relaxing body high that never overshadows the creative and motivating happiness that lasts for hours. Vanilla Frosting, originally crafted by Humboldt Seed Company, is a potent cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. The olive green buds are large and airy with purple undertones amidst the scattered orange pistils and the blanket of trichomes. Vanilla frosting starts off with a head high that immediately lifts your spirits leaving you motivated with a happy creative head space followed by a comfortably relaxing body high that never dampens the long lasting euphoria. Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know. Vanilla Frost, Frost, Baby. Vanilla Frosting has a complex terpene profile dominated by Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene which provide the sweet creamy vanilla flavor with floral undertones and the rich earthy vanilla aroma with notes of spice. With it's moderately high THC content, uplifiting and motivated high, and delectable sweet creamy flavor, these pre-rolls are sure to be a hit with any cannaseur! Medical users will love it for relief from symptoms of depression, stress, ADHD, and chronic fatigue.