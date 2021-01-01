About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Ghost OG Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable Indica strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower. Ghost OG is a potent 70/30 Indica originally created by crossing two cannabis legends. Afghani and OG Kush. The resulting plant yields beautiful yellow, green, and purple buds with just a smattering of orange pistils yet completely covered by sugary crystal trichomes. Ghost OG starts off with a powerfully relaxing body high that is nearly an out of body experience. After a while this Ghost creeps up on you with a head high that leaves you euphoric and joyful and ready to haunt the pantry before sinking into the couch. This Ghost OG Sugar Wax resembles orange marmalade with a sweet hashy, jet fuel aroma with hints of citrus. Taking a dab reveals a unique flavor combination of lemongrass and hash with subtle notes of lime and earth. Ghost OG is friendly to recreational and medical users alike as it will quickly scare away all traces of stress, anxiety, and depression in addition to sending chronic pain and cramps to the great beyond. These powerful Indica effects are recommended for experienced dabbers.