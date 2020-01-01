 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cal-Mag Calcium-Magnesium Supplement

by Emerald Harvest

Cal-Mag Calcium-Magnesium Supplement

About this product

USE CAL-MAG CALCIUM-MAGNESIUM SUPPLEMENT TO: + Prevent calcium or magnesium deficiency in your garden + Promotes chlorophyll production in your plants to keep them green and healthy + Activate the enzymes that help your plants uptake nutrients Keep your plants productive and green with Cal-Mag, a calcium-magnesium supplement from Emerald Harvest. Containing top-quality ingredients, Cal-Mag is designed to nourish crops with extra calcium and magnesium and create the right conditions for abundant flowering and a heavy yield. This is especially important when growing in some media, such as coco coir, but any garden can benefit. Growers use calcium-magnesium supplements to strengthen their plants and correct nutritional deficiencies inherent to some popular growing media. Calcium regulates growth and encourages plant development, while magnesium is essential for chlorophyll production, so your garden gets enough energy from light. Magnesium also activates enzymes your valuable plants need to uptake nutrients. Use Cal-Mag as a supplement to a base nutrient series for guaranteed professional results.

About this brand

The idea of Emerald Harvest was the fruit of thousands of conversations with growers like you. You told us how devoted you are to your plants. We witnessed firsthand your knowledge and expertise. We learned you have needs that nutrient companies are not addressing. What you want is an easy-to-use, high-quality nutrient brand offered at a reasonable price. That’s exactly what you get with Emerald Harvest. Our easy-pour smart bottles minimize spillage, safeguarding you from product loss. Our base nutrients pack maximum punch per liter. Our simple yet powerful range of one-and-done supplements meets the nutritional needs of the most demanding crop strains. Spend less time mixing nutrients and spilling away profits and more time enjoying your garden and expanding your business. Help your plants reach their maximum genetic potential without undue complexity or expense. Buy Emerald Harvest for simple, easy success.