cheapgtrs
on September 11th, 2019
Buds weren't super dense, though the taste, smell and high more than made up for it. Strong diesel smell. Loved it
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Gorilla Butter is one of our favorite strains we've ever grown. This strain produces an almost silver-black bud absolutely covered in trichomes that shine like diamonds. Not only does this strain have amazing bag appeal, it's outstanding terpene profile reminds us of the original GG burned rubber profile with a mix of the Peanut Butter Breath's smooth nutty notes.
on September 11th, 2019
Buds weren't super dense, though the taste, smell and high more than made up for it. Strong diesel smell. Loved it
on July 19th, 2019
This Bud is the real deal by far the best nug I have smoked in a while. Strong put you on you ass lol. Kudos to ELO for this one