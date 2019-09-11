 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Gorilla Butter - Flower

Gorilla Butter - Flower

by Emerald Leaf Organics

Gorilla Butter is one of our favorite strains we've ever grown. This strain produces an almost silver-black bud absolutely covered in trichomes that shine like diamonds. Not only does this strain have amazing bag appeal, it's outstanding terpene profile reminds us of the original GG burned rubber profile with a mix of the Peanut Butter Breath's smooth nutty notes.

cheapgtrs

Buds weren't super dense, though the taste, smell and high more than made up for it. Strong diesel smell. Loved it

Magmagstech

This Bud is the real deal by far the best nug I have smoked in a while. Strong put you on you ass lol. Kudos to ELO for this one

ELO produces the highest quality cannabis and solventless concentrates for the Rhode Island medical cannabis market. Our products are available at both Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center and The Thomas C Slater Compassion Center.