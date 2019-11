SilverEyedHuntsman on April 15th, 2019

Papaya Cake, as its name implies, smells and tastes like exotic fruit. Its heavily frosted, sticky buds are interlaced with beautiful orange hairs. It's much more subtle and complex than other popular fruit based flavor profiles. It has the piney pungency expected from any high quality indica, but it leaves a sweet perfume in your sinuses that carries you away to a floaty meditative state of mind. The growers of this deserve much praise.