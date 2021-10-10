About this product
This strain is a perfect mix of exotic fruits and cake. It's terpene profile is papaya dominant and the exotic fruits definitely come through when smelled and smoked. This strain tests at 27.39% THC and it packs a punch that all patients will love.
About this brand
Emerald Leaf Organics
ELO produces the highest quality cannabis and solventless concentrates for the Rhode Island medical cannabis market. Our products are available at both Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center and The Thomas C Slater Compassion Center.