25mg CBD Infused Lip Balm

by Emporio Botanica

$5.00MSRP

About this product

Want to protect your pout this winter season? CBDistillery™’s CBD Lip Balm is the perfect pocket accessory for your dry, chapped lips! Formulated with 25mg of CBD per balm. Apply regularly to restore moisture and provide soothing relief! Your lips will love you for it! Support your skin with the power of CBD. CBDistillery™’s line of CBD topicals are specially formulated to provide localized relief and help your body recover from whatever may be straining it. Made with premium quality hemp-derived CBD, CBDistillery™ topicals are the answer you’ve been searching for with the results you need and expect. Ingredients: (Castor) Seed Oil, Beeswax, (Carnauba) Wax, (Sweet Almond) Oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, Capric Triglycerides, Lanolin, Tocopherol, Acetate, Hemp Cannabinoid Extract, Natural Vanilla Flavoring

About this brand

Lowest Prices On The Web! Free Shipping On All Orders! No Gimmics! No Deception! One Low Price! Emporio Botanica Is An Authorized Reseller Of CBDistillery Products! Emporio Botanica is proud to be an authorized reseller of CBDistillery Products. CBDistillery is one of the biggest, most trusted, and highest quality Colorado based manufacturers and producers of CBD Oil and Cannabidiol Products in the U.S. CBDistillery has just received a self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status in accordance with the stringent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety guidelines. The self-affirmed GRAS process applies to novel food additives, providing assurances of safety as a food ingredient through exhaustive review by independent toxicological experts in the field.