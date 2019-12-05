 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 2500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

2500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

by Emporio Botanica

$95.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Manufactured in an approved CDPHE facility using cGMP and ISO-9001 processes. Extracted from US grown and cultivated non-GMO industrial hemp. Full Spectrum Oil Refined using SuperCritical CO2 Extraction. Third-party laboratory tested for purity and consistency in dosages. No artificial flavorings or additives. Natural hemp flavor that easily mixes with your favorite drinks

5 customer reviews

3KidMom

Wow! If this one doesn't do wonders for your anxiety nothing will.

NenaBlackstone

Amazing price for this concentration, free shipping. Love it.

ITGeek

This 2500mg tincture works wonders for me after a rough week in the office. Very calming and relaxing. And much much cheaper than the rest...with free shipping!

About this brand

Lowest Prices On The Web! Free Shipping On All Orders! No Gimmics! No Deception! One Low Price! Emporio Botanica Is An Authorized Reseller Of CBDistillery Products! Emporio Botanica is proud to be an authorized reseller of CBDistillery Products. CBDistillery is one of the biggest, most trusted, and highest quality Colorado based manufacturers and producers of CBD Oil and Cannabidiol Products in the U.S. CBDistillery has just received a self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status in accordance with the stringent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety guidelines. The self-affirmed GRAS process applies to novel food additives, providing assurances of safety as a food ingredient through exhaustive review by independent toxicological experts in the field.