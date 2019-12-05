3KidMom
on December 5th, 2019
Wow! If this one doesn't do wonders for your anxiety nothing will.
$95.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Manufactured in an approved CDPHE facility using cGMP and ISO-9001 processes. Extracted from US grown and cultivated non-GMO industrial hemp. Full Spectrum Oil Refined using SuperCritical CO2 Extraction. Third-party laboratory tested for purity and consistency in dosages. No artificial flavorings or additives. Natural hemp flavor that easily mixes with your favorite drinks
on December 5th, 2019
Amazing price for this concentration, free shipping. Love it.
on December 4th, 2019
This 2500mg tincture works wonders for me after a rough week in the office. Very calming and relaxing. And much much cheaper than the rest...with free shipping!