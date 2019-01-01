About this product
Empower® Topical Relief Oil is a synergistic blend of the highest quality essential oils and carrier oils infused hemp-derived CBD. Quickly absorbed into the skin, Empower® Topical Relief Oil can be conveniently carried and discreetly applied when desired, providing aromatherapeutic, anti-inflammatory and pain relieving benefits whenever necessary. Scent profile: Lavender, Bergamot, & Wintergreen Available in two sizes: 9 ml and 30 ml
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.