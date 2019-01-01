 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Empower BodyCare

PUT IT WHERE IT HURTS

About Empower BodyCare

At Empower, our mission is to provide high quality, effective, plant-based alternatives to pharmaceuticals. Empower BodyCare is a woman-owned company offering sustainably sourced, highly effective topical products for those suffering from pain, inflammation and skin conditions. With both a hemp (CBD-only) line and cannabis-infused (1:1 THCA:CBD) line of body care products, Empower has won multiple awards and received both local and national acclaim. Empower products are: Vegan | Non-Toxic | Non-GMO | Non-Intoxicating | Paraben Free | Sustainably Sourced Ingredients | No Synthetic Scents.

Available in

United States, Oregon, Washington