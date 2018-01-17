 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chronic Relief Balm: Lavender

by EndoCanna

Chronic Relief Balm: Lavender

Relax with EndoCanna’s lavender Chronic Relief Balm. Lavender essential oil is known to induce sleep, relieve pain, aid with respiratory disorders, and is aromatherapeutic.

bohosoul

Amazing product, HIGHLY recommend. I've tried them all and they each get 5 stars.

To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.