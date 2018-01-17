bohosoul
on January 17th, 2018
The scent on this one is phenomenal and wakes you up. Love it
Refresh & invigorate with EndoCanna’s lemongrass Chronic Relief Balm. Lemongrass essential oil helps kill bacteria and reduce body aches. Its aromatic properties stimulate, relax, soothe and balance.
