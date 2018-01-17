 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Chronic Relief Balm: Lemongrass

Chronic Relief Balm: Lemongrass

by EndoCanna

Refresh & invigorate with EndoCanna’s lemongrass Chronic Relief Balm. Lemongrass essential oil helps kill bacteria and reduce body aches. Its aromatic properties stimulate, relax, soothe and balance.

bohosoul

The scent on this one is phenomenal and wakes you up. Love it

About this brand

To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.