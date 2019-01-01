 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Distillate Bhomber (4,000 & 8,000 mg)

by EndoCanna

About this product

EndoCanna’s distillate syringe allows for various distillate application techniques. Distillate oil is among the purest form of cannabis extracts, and EndoCanna’s propietary refinement process makes it one of the cleanest oils on the market. We use thin film short path distillation to isolate and produce a single compound THC oil. This allows us to distill at a lower temperature, and prevents the scorching of cannabinoids.

To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.