About this product
EndoCanna's Live Batter is a terpene-rich budder, crafted using whole fresh frozen cannabis. EC Labs' budder boasts a smooth, buttery texture & consistent hit every time. With high terpene & cannabinoid content, EndoCanna's Live Batter is a great option for the dabber looking for flavor and potency.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Skunkberry
Skunkberry is the odoriferous hybrid cross of parent strains Skunk and Blueberry. While the genetic makeup of this strain might seem commonplace, the unique terpenes specific to each of these fine cannabis varieties (and their robust and varied lineages) contribute to the complexity of this strain's effects. While the onset of the buzz is uplifting and euphoric, the strain simultaneously melts physical pain away without being overwhelmingly sedative.