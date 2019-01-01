About this product
Terp Syrup is the perfect saucy consistency for the HTFSE connoisseur. EndoCanna's been crafting premium sauce since 2015, so we've perfected our processes and consistently test at 0 ppm's. We hold our extracts to a higher quality, and are pleased to offer our Terp Syrup in a variety of terpene & cannabinoid-rich flavors!
To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.