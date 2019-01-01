 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Terp Syrup (HTFSE Sauce)

Terp Syrup (HTFSE Sauce)

by EndoCanna

EndoCanna Concentrates Terpenes Terp Syrup (HTFSE Sauce)

$45.00MSRP

Terp Syrup is the perfect saucy consistency for the HTFSE connoisseur. EndoCanna's been crafting premium sauce since 2015, so we've perfected our processes and consistently test at 0 ppm's. We hold our extracts to a higher quality, and are pleased to offer our Terp Syrup in a variety of terpene & cannabinoid-rich flavors!

To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.