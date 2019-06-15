DaleGribil on June 15th, 2019

I recently used this for pain control and sleep management. I was having serious arthritis type pain in my knee. I tired one serving, then another and finally controlled the pain with five servings. I also had 500 mg of aspirin prior to consuming the drink. However, it was not helping, so I tried the CBD B.C. I wanted to share that for full disclosure, in case someone does not experience the same affects. A few days later, I decided to test it for sleeping. I drank the entire bottle and went to bed approximately 15 minutes later. I fell asleep with no problem. The next time I woke up, it was 8:00 A.M. I did not wake up once during the night. That is a big deal, because I have a REM sleep disorder. The main effect being once I reach REM sleep, the evil dreams start. Many times I have thrown myself out of bed, even once breaking a rib. I don't keep weapons or anything else that is dangerous near the bed. I have punched and kicked my dogs as well as my wife. I will try another bottle in a couple of nights and if there is any difference, I will return and share my experience. I have found the reviews from everyone to be very helpful, so I finally get to return the favor and say thanks.