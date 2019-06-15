 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. 50MG SHOT: CBD (Berry Citrus)

50MG SHOT: CBD (Berry Citrus)

by ENJOY Cannabis Co.

Skip to Reviews
4.52
ENJOY Cannabis Co. Edibles Beverages 50MG SHOT: CBD (Berry Citrus)
ENJOY Cannabis Co. Edibles Beverages 50MG SHOT: CBD (Berry Citrus)

About this product

Enjoy fast acting relief for your body and mind with CBD. Known for reducing inflammation and calming nerves with out the psychoactive effects of THC, it's know wonder why CBD's popularity has sky rocketed in todays society. ENJOY Shots are slightly carbonated water based beverages. This water-based edible absorbs sublingually in the upper GI tract, providing you with clean, even effects and a faster activation time! 10 servings per bottle - 5mg per serving - 50 mg per bottle - Vegan - Gluten Free - Only 2 calories (per serving) - NO Artificial Colors or Flavors - Sustainably Produced & Packaged *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

DaleGribil

I recently used this for pain control and sleep management. I was having serious arthritis type pain in my knee. I tired one serving, then another and finally controlled the pain with five servings. I also had 500 mg of aspirin prior to consuming the drink. However, it was not helping, so I tried the CBD B.C. I wanted to share that for full disclosure, in case someone does not experience the same affects. A few days later, I decided to test it for sleeping. I drank the entire bottle and went to bed approximately 15 minutes later. I fell asleep with no problem. The next time I woke up, it was 8:00 A.M. I did not wake up once during the night. That is a big deal, because I have a REM sleep disorder. The main effect being once I reach REM sleep, the evil dreams start. Many times I have thrown myself out of bed, even once breaking a rib. I don't keep weapons or anything else that is dangerous near the bed. I have punched and kicked my dogs as well as my wife. I will try another bottle in a couple of nights and if there is any difference, I will return and share my experience. I have found the reviews from everyone to be very helpful, so I finally get to return the favor and say thanks.

Shop.Local.CO

This is a Godsend the day after a new workout. This paired with intense stretching is just what my sore muscles need and I love that I can get it close to home! I highly reccomend mixing it with your favorite smoothie :)

About this brand

ENJOY Cannabis Co. Logo
​ ENJOY is a family owned and operated business born and raised in Oregon. At our farm, located in Coos Bay,  we take great pride in planting, growing, harvesting and extracting our own full spectrum, nug run oil. It is our mission to provide our customers with high quality, affordable cannabis products. We value sustainable practices, and supporting other Oregon local businesses. ​ As we continue to grow and create new ENJOY products, our values and commitment to Oregon stays the same.  We enjoy helping our community and we're so thankful for all your support, which has made our dream possible.  Whether you're looking to wind down or aiming to perk-up, Enjoy offers a blend of premium cannabis-infused drinks and tincturesto achieve the effects that suit your fancy. Enjoy is perfect for the diverse Oregonian cannabis community — these convenient cannabis products are small enough to fit in your pocket, tackling box, or hiking gear. No matter where your adventures take you, Enjoy can tag-along.