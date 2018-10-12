520cuzsomeofuswork
on October 12th, 2018
Enjoy cannabis drinks are fantstic and very effective. I love the drinks. I recommend them to everyone I know.
Ready to wind down for the night? Settle in with a calming indica berry shot to relax your body, mind, and soul. ENJOY Shots are slightly carbonated water based beverages. This water-based edible absorbs sublingually in the upper GI tract, providing you with clean, even effects and a faster activation time! 10 servings per bottle - 5mg per serving - 50 mg per bottle - Vegan - Gluten Free - Only 2 calories (per serving) - NO Artificial Colors or Flavors - Sustainably Produced & Packaged *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
on September 28th, 2018
Love the Enjoy line of products! These guys are all over Oregon and every time I go up I have to get a few for the trip home. The flavors are delicious, the dosing for me is spot on, and fast acting. Can't go wrong with an enjoy!
on July 22nd, 2018
Enjoy’s line of cannabis shots are one of my favorite edibles on the market here in Oregon! They’re effective, quick, and tasty! One of my favorite tricks is to pour this guy in a glass of champagne since the shot is water soluble, it’s a great way to enjoy the night!!