 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Enjoyable "Peanut Butter Cookie" 10mg (Single)

Enjoyable "Peanut Butter Cookie" 10mg (Single)

by Enjoyable

Write a review
Enjoyable Edibles Cookies Enjoyable "Peanut Butter Cookie" 10mg (Single)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Enjoyable proudly offers its dangerously good Peanut Butter Cookie stuffed with 10 mg of premium, solvent-free cannabis oil. Each cookie contains 10mg of THC. What's so dangerous about this edible is its potency in tandem with its flavor. The canna-sorcerors at Enjoyable have managed to infuse an incredibly tasty peanut butter cookie with enough THC to send even elephant hours and hours into the future, one euphoric second at a time. This is a peak edible.

About this brand

Enjoyable Logo
For the joy of cannabis. Enjoyable provides specialized treats that taste as amazing as they look. Each member of the Enjoyable team believes in the natural healing powers of medical cannabis. It is their passion to supply delicious treats that increase the quality of life. Enjoyable takes pride in their handcrafted confections, their creations conceal their power with phenomenal flavor. The process that Enjoyable's bakers have been infusing cannabis into treats since 2010. All products are produced in small batches to ensure absolute quality control. Each contains solvent-free, high-quality cannabis oil and guaranteed even and precise dosage. Finally, the products are lab tested then sent to cannabis dispensaries throughout California. Products Enjoyable offers premium cannabis-infused edibles, but are best known for their yummy, Blackout Brownies — each bag offers 100 mg of THC. Enjoyable set the bar for pot brownies, with culinary feats like the Blackout, Peanut Butter, and Space Brownie. Each is precisely dosed and remarkably delicious.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review