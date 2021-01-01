Enjoyable "Peanut Butter Cookie" 10mg (Single)
by EnjoyableWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Enjoyable proudly offers its dangerously good Peanut Butter Cookie stuffed with 10 mg of premium, solvent-free cannabis oil. Each cookie contains 10mg of THC. What's so dangerous about this edible is its potency in tandem with its flavor. The canna-sorcerors at Enjoyable have managed to infuse an incredibly tasty peanut butter cookie with enough THC to send even elephant hours and hours into the future, one euphoric second at a time. This is a peak edible.
About this brand
Enjoyable
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.