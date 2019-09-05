CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
THC FREE (0.0%) 100% USA GROWN HEMP 3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC) NO PESTICIDES An ultra moisturizing CBD-infused lotion blended with Moringa and Jojoba Oil for a lightweight formula that is great for everyday use.
on September 5th, 2019
I bought this along with their hard candy. Again, impressed with the results. My Mom says it leaves her skin feeling really soft. She's pretty much replaced her regular lotion with this. Great job Epiones! Keep up the good work!!