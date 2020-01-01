 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Epiones Pharmaceutical Grade CBD

Feel Better, Live Better.

Epiones roll-ons are made with high quality pure essential oils sourced from artisan extractors
Our bath and body products are infused to help you feel renewed and rejuvenated
We use the finest hemp oil extracted from premium crops sourced in Colorado
About Epiones Pharmaceutical Grade CBD

Epiones derives from Greek mythology that pays homage to Epione, the Greek goddess of the soothing of pain. THE MISSION Our mission is to help people feel better, and enable them to live better. WHO WE ARE Our founders are veteran entrepreneurs who have dealt with anxiety and chronic pain firsthand. They turned to CBD for an all-natural alternative to common over-the-counter medication that can be damaging over prolonged usage. Having experienced positive results from using CBD products, they saw a need for a reliable brand focused on safety, efficacy, and education. HOW WE DO THINGS Epiones is founded upon four pillars that spell S.E.E.D. - which stands for Safety, Efficacy, Education, and Distribution. We take a safety-first approach to farming, extracting, and manufacturing CBD products. We source certified Organic crop from Denver, CO and extract using a clean CO2 lab-based process. The extracted oil is tested before products are made in Orange County, CA. Every batch of finished product is tested for potency with full third party verification.

