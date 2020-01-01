VG Cloud Tincture - Grape - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
THC FREE (0.0%) 100% USA GROWN HEMP 3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC) NO PESTICIDES This full spectrum hemp oil has all of the major and minor cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes naturally found in hemp, which creates the desired “entourage effect” for maximum efficacy.
