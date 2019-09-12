 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Cookie Glue

Cookie Glue

by Equilibrium Genetics

Skip to Reviews
4.73
Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds Cookie Glue

About this product

☀️ Type: Indica/Sativa 🌹 Aroma: Sweet cookie and gas 🌲 Flower Time: 10 weeks / 2nd week of Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Cookies ♀ is a medium stretchy plant with very dense, high THC buds and medium yields. It is sweetly flavorful and a joy to smoke. Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate. Photo by @ganjagreen916

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

EUPHORICHIGH89

Tried some Sumer Select Cookies Glue currently smoking nice taste / smoke easy chill good to just relax i smoke this strain before sleep

mibz1124

Smoked a bowl just earlier and let me say... yum yum in taste, but I can't tell you what the flavors were, just pleasant. It's sticky & dense with a light fragrance in the raw form. I don't feel all loopy in the head, but very relaxed & chill. I like it👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼😊

Cwalker420

Really nice buds quality genetics, hard dence buds. heavy strong branches healthy plant @week7 of flower and I'm loving it smells stinky😁😁😁

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics Logo
Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.