EUPHORICHIGH89
on September 12th, 2019
Tried some Sumer Select Cookies Glue currently smoking nice taste / smoke easy chill good to just relax i smoke this strain before sleep
☀️ Type: Indica/Sativa 🌹 Aroma: Sweet cookie and gas 🌲 Flower Time: 10 weeks / 2nd week of Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Cookies ♀ is a medium stretchy plant with very dense, high THC buds and medium yields. It is sweetly flavorful and a joy to smoke. Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate. Photo by @ganjagreen916
on July 13th, 2019
Smoked a bowl just earlier and let me say... yum yum in taste, but I can't tell you what the flavors were, just pleasant. It's sticky & dense with a light fragrance in the raw form. I don't feel all loopy in the head, but very relaxed & chill. I like it👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼😊
on May 22nd, 2019
Really nice buds quality genetics, hard dence buds. heavy strong branches healthy plant @week7 of flower and I'm loving it smells stinky😁😁😁
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.