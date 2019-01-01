 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Sticky Punch

by Equilibrium Genetics

Sticky Punch

8-9 weeks flower time, this is a cross of Purple Punch and Glue. Chocolatey sweet aroma and taste, with dense, sticky purple/dark green buds. A medium tall plant that is extremely vigorous. One of Equilibrium Genetics favorites for 2019! ☀️ Type: Indica dominant 🌲 Flower Time: 9-10 weeks / early Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Purple Punch ♀ x Glue Bx3 ♂

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.