8-9 weeks flower time, this is a cross of Purple Punch and Glue. Chocolatey sweet aroma and taste, with dense, sticky purple/dark green buds. A medium tall plant that is extremely vigorous. One of Equilibrium Genetics favorites for 2019! ☀️ Type: Indica dominant 🌲 Flower Time: 9-10 weeks / early Oct. 🌱 Lineage: Purple Punch ♀ x Glue Bx3 ♂
Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.