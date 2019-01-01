About this product
☀️ Type: Sativa/Indica 🌹 Aroma: Sweet gassy citrus 🌱 Lineage: Super Sour Diesel ♀ is a hybrid of OG Kush and Sour Diesel. It’s highly resinous and potent, with some bud samples testing over 30% THC. Yields are large and finishing time is mid October. African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk. Photo by @almightygrow
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Taking after its popular parents, Super Sour Diesel is one incredible sativa. A potent cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel knocks out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel energizes, making it great for daytime use. New users, however, should use caution when trying this strain. Super Sour Diesel produces strong cerebral effects, which may be overpowering to novice MMJ patients. Familiar users will be surprised at this strain’s introspective spark. Sociable and fun, the effects of this strain are felt upon first taste. Super Sour Diesel’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain.