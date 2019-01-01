 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Super Sour Orange

by Equilibrium Genetics

Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds Super Sour Orange

About this product

☀️ Type: Sativa/Indica 🌹 Aroma: Sweet gassy citrus 🌱 Lineage: Super Sour Diesel ♀ is a hybrid of OG Kush and Sour Diesel. It’s highly resinous and potent, with some bud samples testing over 30% THC. Yields are large and finishing time is mid October. African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk. Photo by @almightygrow

About this strain

Super Sour Diesel

Taking after its popular parents, Super Sour Diesel is one incredible sativa. A potent cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel knocks out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel energizes, making it great for daytime use. New users, however, should use caution when trying this strain. Super Sour Diesel produces strong cerebral effects, which may be overpowering to novice MMJ patients. Familiar users will be surprised at this strain’s introspective spark. Sociable and fun, the effects of this strain are felt upon first taste. Super Sour Diesel’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain.

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.